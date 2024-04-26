CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

