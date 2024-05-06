Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,165,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,656,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $92.12. 858,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

