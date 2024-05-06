Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $175.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

WWD traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.18. 280,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $173.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $8,244,976 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Woodward by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 316,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

