Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.25. 9,119,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,219. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

