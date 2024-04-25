Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Gap Down to $129.93

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.93, but opened at $122.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF shares last traded at $124.65, with a volume of 107,474 shares.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

