Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 323 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $14.96 on Thursday, reaching $1,256.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,892. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $741.74 and a 52 week high of $1,265.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,055.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

