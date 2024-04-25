Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 263,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 96,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $520.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

