4,350 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,786. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $101.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

