InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) vs. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Head-To-Head Comparison

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterCure and Annexon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get InterCure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A Annexon 0 0 6 0 3.00

Annexon has a consensus target price of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 217.11%. Given Annexon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than InterCure.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

InterCure has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annexon has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterCure and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCure N/A N/A N/A Annexon N/A -66.54% -53.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of InterCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Annexon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterCure and Annexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCure $115.83 million 1.04 $13.36 million $0.13 20.39 Annexon N/A N/A -$134.24 million ($1.78) -2.59

InterCure has higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InterCure beats Annexon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCure

(Get Free Report)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) that is in Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy; and ANX1502, a novel oral small molecule inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for autoimmune indications. In addition, it develops ANX009, a C1q-blocking Fab that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with lupus nephritis. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.