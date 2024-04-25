Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 160.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NKE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,335. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.