Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,566,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 425,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

