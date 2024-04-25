Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned 0.14% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,470,000 after buying an additional 133,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 129,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

