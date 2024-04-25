Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.