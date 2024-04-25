PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.93 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.100 EPS.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.08. PROG has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.81.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
PROG Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
