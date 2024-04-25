Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 8,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. Regis has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

