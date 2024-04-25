Acas LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 165.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

