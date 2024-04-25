Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 477 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.1 %

SJM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 211,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.