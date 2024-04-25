Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of WTW traded down $10.98 on Thursday, hitting $253.50. 300,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,725. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

View Our Latest Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.