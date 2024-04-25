Acas LLC Sells 802 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Acas LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of BATS KAPR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,801 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

