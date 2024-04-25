Evercore ISI Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 336,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

