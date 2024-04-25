Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,800 shares, a growth of 5,190.8% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:AITX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,385,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,830,688. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

