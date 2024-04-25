QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $228,177.24 and $349.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.33 or 1.00009489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00100144 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018395 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,519.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

