Trisura Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSU opened at C$43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.67. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

