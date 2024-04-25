FY2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

PHM opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.