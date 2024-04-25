NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 291,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %
TTE opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.