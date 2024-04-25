NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 291,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTE opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

