GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $287,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,727,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,237,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Republic Services stock opened at $191.99 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $192.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

