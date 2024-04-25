SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

