Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $128.08 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

