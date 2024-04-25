Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

