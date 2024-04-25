Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $40.60. 3,093,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,480,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.