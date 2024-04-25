Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11,660.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £116.60 ($144.02) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 50320500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.44).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.15.
In related news, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($153,030.76). In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,096.97). Also, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($153,030.76). 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
