Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11,660.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £116.60 ($144.02) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 50320500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.44).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.15.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($153,030.76). In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,096.97). Also, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($153,030.76). 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.