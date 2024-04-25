Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

