Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

LGI opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

