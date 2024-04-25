Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.