holoride Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79,970.26 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $79,970.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.38 or 0.04885978 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00055229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00021228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003558 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,850,323 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,850,323 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01082093 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $103,510.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

