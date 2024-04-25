Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 26,537 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after buying an additional 927,563 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 147.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 625,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,736,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 464,735 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,474,739 shares of company stock worth $183,064,288. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

