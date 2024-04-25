Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 724 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $98.68 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.