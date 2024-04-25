BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZAG opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.43. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.