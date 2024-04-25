California Public Employees Retirement System Has $98.31 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $98,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $422.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

