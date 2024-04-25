Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 811,174 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

