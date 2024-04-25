Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $44.00 at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NYSE HASI opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $24,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $17,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 583,665 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

