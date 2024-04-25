Head to Head Analysis: Borealis Foods (BRLS) & The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.24 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.54 billion $686.90 million 6.94

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 320 1293 1491 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Borealis Foods rivals beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.