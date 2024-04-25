Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $1,322,034.24 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

