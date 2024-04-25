Head to Head Comparison: Guild (NYSE:GHLD) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guild and Home Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $655.19 million 1.26 -$39.01 million ($0.65) -20.85 Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.00

Home Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guild. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guild and Home Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 1 1 2 0 2.25 Home Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guild currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Home Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Home Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild -5.95% 3.57% 1.27% Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guild beats Home Capital Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand. The company also provides credit card and line of credit services, include Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products. In addition, it offers consumer retail lending services for durable household goods, such as water heaters and larger-ticket home improvement items; and consumer loans. Further, the company manages a treasury portfolio. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Toronto, Canada. As of August 31, 2023, Home Capital Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 1000355080 Ontario Inc.

