Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.