Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
About Jaguar Health
