Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 3,465 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.26 million and a P/E ratio of -231.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 31.11%.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

