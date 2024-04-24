The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 5,344,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,892 shares of company stock valued at $20,325,334 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.