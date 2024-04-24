Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock remained flat at $156.90 during trading on Wednesday. 5,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile



Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

