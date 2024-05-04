S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 5.2%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.59). Approximately 2,538,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,507,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.88 ($0.63).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The company has a market capitalization of £271.19 million, a PE ratio of -4,696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.76.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

