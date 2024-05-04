S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 5.2%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.30 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.59). Approximately 2,538,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,507,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.88 ($0.63).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
