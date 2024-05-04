Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Down 0.3%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54. 47,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 87,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.0334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.00. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

